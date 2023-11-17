Who's Playing

Florida State Seminoles @ Florida Gators

Current Records: Florida State 2-0, Florida 2-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida

Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida TV: SEC Network

What to Know

The Florida Gators will be playing at home against the Florida State Seminoles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Florida entered their contest on Tuesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They were the clear victor by a 89-68 margin over the Rattlers.

Florida's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Walter Clayton Jr., who earned 18 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Alex Condon, who earned 17 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact Florida State proved on Monday. They beat the Chippewas by the very same score they won with last week: 94-67. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 50-30.

Florida State can attribute much of their success to Jamir Watkins, who earned 19 points along with 6 rebounds and 4 steals. Baba Miller was another key contributor, earning 11 points along with 6 rebounds and 3 steals.

The Gators now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Seminoles, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 2-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Florida hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84 points per game. However, it's not like Florida State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 94 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Florida beat Florida State 76-67 when the teams last played back in November of 2022. Does Florida have another victory up their sleeve, or will Florida State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Florida State has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Florida.