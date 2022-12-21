An ACC battle is on tap between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Florida State Seminoles at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Donald L. Tucker Center. Notre Dame is off to a 7-4 start on the year but is 0-1 in ACC play, while Florida State is 3-10 but 1-1 in the conference. Last season, FSU scored a 74-70 win as 3.5-point underdogs on the road but Leonard Hamilton's squad failed to make the NCAA Tournament, while Mike Brey's squad won 24 games and managed two tournament wins.

FSU has won six of the last 10 head-to-head meetings but Notre Dame is 7-3 against the spread during that span. The Fighting Irish are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Florida State vs. Notre Dame odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 140.5.

Florida State vs. Notre Dame spread: FSU +1.5

Florida State vs. Notre Dame over/under: 140.5 points

Florida State vs. Notre Dame money line: FSU +110, ND -130

Why Florida State can cover

The Seminoles got off to an abysmal start this season with losses in nine of their first 10 games. However, they managed to play Virginia tough in their ACC opener and then got a dominant conference win over Louisville on Dec. 10. Caleb Mills had 16 points in the 75-53 win over the Cardinals and Matthew Cleveland had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Florida State followed that up with an 80-63 win over USC Upstate just three days later and Cleveland had a double-double on 16 points and 10 rebounds, while five Seminoles reached double figures. FSU has now won two of its last three games and has held three of its last four opponents to less than 65 points.

Why Notre Dame can cover

Notre Dame began the season with five consecutive wins before losing four of six against a tougher portion of the schedule. However, Brey has to like the balanced scoring he's received, as five Notre Dame players currently average in double figures.

The Fighting Irish shoot the ball well, ranking 34th nationally in hitting 38.6% of their 3-point attempts. Leading scorer Nate Laszewski is averaging 15.4 points per game and shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc while Cormac Ryan is averaging 12.7 points and shooting 45.1% from deep. Dane Goodwin has also been dialed in from deep, averaging 12.0 points and shooting 47.4% from downtown.

