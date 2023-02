Who's Playing

E. Tennessee State @ Furman

Current Records: E. Tennessee State 10-18; Furman 21-7

What to Know

The E. Tennessee State Buccaneers and the Furman Paladins are set to square off in a Southern matchup at 6 p.m. ET Feb. 19 at Timmons Arena. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

The Buccaneers were close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 68-66 to the Western Carolina Catamounts.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Furman as they fell 69-65 to the The Citadel Bulldogs on Wednesday. This was hardly the result Furman or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 16 points over The Citadel heading into this game.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina

Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

E. Tennessee State have won nine out of their last 17 games against Furman.