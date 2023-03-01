Who's Playing
Fordham @ George Mason
Current Records: Fordham 23-6; George Mason 17-12
What to Know
The George Mason Patriots lost both of their matches to the Fordham Rams last season on scores of 47-50 and 49-54, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Patriots and Fordham will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at EagleBank Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last March, where Fordham won 54-49, we could be in for a big score.
The Dayton Flyers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday GMU proved too difficult a challenge. GMU secured a 74-69 W over Dayton. Guard Ronald Polite III was the offensive standout of the contest for GMU, picking up 22 points and six assists.
Speaking of close games: Fordham came out on top in a nail-biter against the Rhode Island Rams this past Saturday, sneaking past 74-71. Center Rostyslav Novitskyi (14 points), guard Darius Quisenberry (14 points), and forward Khalid Moore (14 points) were the top scorers for Fordham.
GMU is now 17-12 while Fordham sits at 23-6. The Patriots are 9-7 after wins this season, Fordham 17-5.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
George Mason have won five out of their last nine games against Fordham.
- Mar 10, 2022 - Fordham 54 vs. George Mason 49
- Feb 20, 2022 - Fordham 50 vs. George Mason 47
- Feb 10, 2021 - George Mason 77 vs. Fordham 45
- Mar 07, 2020 - George Mason 65 vs. Fordham 61
- Jan 19, 2019 - George Mason 71 vs. Fordham 68
- Feb 07, 2018 - Fordham 67 vs. George Mason 66
- Mar 09, 2017 - George Mason 82 vs. Fordham 71
- Feb 11, 2017 - George Mason 73 vs. Fordham 67
- Jan 20, 2016 - Fordham 73 vs. George Mason 62