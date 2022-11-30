Who's Playing

South Carolina @ George Washington

Current Records: South Carolina 3-3; George Washington 4-2

What to Know

The George Washington Colonials' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks at 9 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at Charles E. Smith Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Colonials took their game against the New Hamp. Wildcats this past Saturday by a conclusive 75-54 score. George Washington's guard Brendan Adams did his thing and had 25 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, USC strolled past the South Carolina Upstate Spartans with points to spare last week, taking the matchup 68-53. The Gamecocks' success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Gregory Jackson, who had 22 points along with six boards, and forward Hayden Brown, who had 15 points along with nine boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, George Washington is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They covered a 10.5-point spread this past Saturday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.

The wins brought George Washington up to 4-2 and USC to 3-3. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Colonials are stumbling into the game with the 352nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.2 on average. The Gamecocks have had an even harder time: they are 44th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia

Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $27.26

Odds

The Colonials are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colonials as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

South Carolina have won both of the games they've played against George Washington in the last eight years.