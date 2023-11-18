Teams coming off sub-par seasons are looking to rebound in 2023-24 as the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers take on the Georgetown Hoyas in a non-conference matchup on Saturday. The Mountaineers (1-1), who finished tied for eighth with Canisius at 8-12 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference and were 13-20 overall a year ago, are coming off a 74-60 win over Coppin State on Nov. 11. The Hoyas (1-2), who have lost two in a row, including a 71-60 loss at Rutgers on Wednesday, placed 11th in the Big East at 2-18 and were 7-25 in 2022-23. Georgetown is 1-1 on their home floor this season, while Mount St. Mary's is 0-1 in road games. Georgetown leads the all-time series 24-5, including a 20-2 edge in games played in Washington.

Mount St. Mary's vs. Georgetown spread: Georgetown -8.5

Mount St. Mary's vs. Georgetown over/under: 137.5 points

Mount St. Mary's vs. Georgetown money line: Mount St. Mary's +310, Georgetown -400

MSM: The Mountaineers have hit the team total under in 21 of their last 32 games (+8.30 units)

GEO: The Hoyas have hit the game total under in 10 of their last 18 games at home (+1.20 units)

Why Georgetown can cover

Sophomore guard Jayden Epps, in his first year with the Hoyas, is off to a good start to his season. In three starts, Epps is averaging 14.3 points, five assists and 1.7 rebounds. In the loss at Rutgers, Epps scored 16 points, while grabbing four rebounds. Last season at Illinois, Epps averaged 9.5 points per game, making 11 starts in 31 appearances.

Also helping lead Georgetown is sophomore guard Rowan Brumbaugh. His best game so far was a 17-point performance against Holy Cross on Nov. 11. He had 13 points and six rebounds in the opening-game win over Le Moyne. In three games this season, all starts, he is averaging 12.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is connecting on 45.2% of his field goals, including 35.3% of his 3-pointers. See which team to pick here.

Why Mount St. Mary's can cover

Senior guard Dakota Leffew is coming off a 14-point, four-rebound and four-assist performance against Coppin State on Nov. 11. He is in his fourth year with the program, and made 31 starts in as many appearances in 2022-23, averaging 13.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He has played in 71 games for Mount St. Mary's, including 35 starts. In that time, he is averaging 8.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

Senior guard Josh Reaves is also off to a solid start to his season. He is averaging 11 points per game, and is connecting on 40% of his field goals, including 36.4% from 3-point range. He has made both of his free throws. In four seasons with the Mountaineers, Reaves has played in 57 games, making 35 starts, and is averaging 6.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per game. See which team to pick here.

