Georgetown vs. St. John's odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 2 predictions from proven model

The St. John's Red Storm and the Georgetown Hoyas will face off Sunday in a Big East clash at 1 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The Red Storm are 13-9 overall and 10-4 at home, while Georgetown is 12-9 overall and 2-4 on the road. Georgetown whipped St. John's 87-66 on Jan. 8, the last time the two teams met.

St. John's is 13-7-2 against the spread this season, while Georgetown is 9-11-1 against the spread in 2019-20. The Red Storm are favored by two-points in the latest St. John's vs. Georgetown odds, while the over-under is set at 154.

Georgetown vs. St. John's spread: St. John's -2

Georgetown vs. St. John's over-under: 154 points

Georgetown vs. St. John's money line: St. John's -130, Georgetown +110

What you need to know about St. John's

St. John's has to be aching after a bruising 79-59 loss to No. 8 Villanova Wildcats on Tuesday. Rasheem Dunn led the Red Storm with 24 points along with five rebounds. LJ Figueroa added 12 points and five rebounds. Figueroa leads the Red Storm in scoring this season, averaging 15.1 points per game.

St. John's also features a dynamic defense that's averaging 4.5 blocked shots per game. Forward Josh Roberts leads the Red Storm, averaging 1.7 blocks per game.

What you need to know about Georgetown

The Hoyas were within striking distance Tuesday, but couldn't close the gap -- falling 69-64 to No. 16 Butler. Omer Yurtseven led the Hoyas with 14 points and 13 rebounds, while Mac McClung scored 12 points, Jagan Mosely added 11 and Qudus Wahab came off the bench with 10 points. Georgetown's offense enters Sunday's matchup averaging 77.3 points per game, which ranks 45th in the nation.

The Hoyas also have had massive success against St. John's over the years. In fact, Georgetown is 14-6 in its last 20 meetings against the Red Storm.

