Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Georgia State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 35-25 lead against Miami (Ohio).

If Georgia State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-13 in no time. On the other hand, Miami (Ohio) will have to make due with an 11-13 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) RedHawks @ Georgia State Panthers

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 11-12, Georgia State 10-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: GSU Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia

GSU Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Georgia State Panthers will be playing at home against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at GSU Convocation Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Georgia State will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Georgia State can finally bid farewell to their six-game losing streak thanks to their game on Wednesday. They walked away with a 78-69 victory over the Ragin Cajuns.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Miami (Ohio) last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Huskies by a score of 62-59. Miami (Ohio) has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Panthers' victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 10-13. As for the RedHawks, they now have a losing record at 11-12.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Georgia State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Miami (Ohio), though, as they've been averaging only 32.7 rebounds per game. Given Georgia State's sizable advantage in that area, the RedHawks will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Georgia State is a 5-point favorite against Miami (Ohio), according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.