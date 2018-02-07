Georgia Tech assistant coach Darryl LaBarrie resigns amid NCAA investigation

Georgia Tech assistant coach Darryl LaBarrie has resigned amid an NCAA investigation into an alleged rules violation.

LaBarrie and the Georgia Tech athletic department both issued statements Tuesday acknowledging the development.

"The NCAA review is taking longer than any of us would have hoped for," LaBarrie said. "Therefore, as a Georgia Tech graduate who loves the school, I recently resigned my assistant-coaching position with the program to alleviate one of the many distractions that the team has had to deal with this season."

LaBarrie was placed on administrative leave last November while the school and NCAA investigated the alleged NCAA violation that took place during an official visit of a recruit -- a current freshman who ultimately signed elsewhere -- during the 2016-2017 recruiting cycle.

LaBarrie joined the coaching staff of Yellow Jackets coach Josh Pastner in May 2016; he also coached at his alma mater from 2009 to 2011.

Georgia Tech is 11-12 overall and 4-6 in ACC play going into Thursday's game at Louisville.