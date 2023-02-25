Who's Playing

Louisville @ Georgia Tech

Current Records: Louisville 4-24; Georgia Tech 11-17

What to Know

The Louisville Cardinals are 10-1 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. U of L and Georgia Tech will face off in an ACC battle at 2 p.m. ET at McCamish Pavilion. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The game between the Cardinals and the Duke Blue Devils on Monday was not particularly close, with U of L falling 79-62. Louisville's loss came about despite a quality game from guard El Ellis, who had 21 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech came up short against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Tuesday, falling 76-68. Georgia Tech's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Ja'von Franklin, who had 15 points in addition to eight rebounds, and guard Miles Kelly, who shot 6-for-13 from downtown and finished with 24 points and five boards.

The losses put U of L at 4-24 and the Yellow Jackets at 11-17. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Cardinals are stumbling into the contest with the most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.4 on average. Georgia Tech has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 30th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Louisville have won ten out of their last 11 games against Georgia Tech.