Who's Playing
Virginia Tech @ Georgia Tech
Current Records: Virginia Tech 15-10; Georgia Tech 9-16
What to Know
The Virginia Tech Hokies are 7-2 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at McCamish Pavilion. The Hokies won both of their matches against Georgia Tech last season (81-66 and 62-58) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
After constant struggles on the road, Virginia Tech has finally found some success away from home. They managed a 93-87 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this past Saturday. It was another big night for Virginia Tech's forward Grant Basile, who had 33 points along with seven boards.
Meanwhile, the Yellow Jackets were just a bucket short of a victory this past Saturday and fell 71-70 to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Guard Miles Kelly wasn't much of a difference maker for Georgia Tech; Kelly finished with only nine points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.
The Hokies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Virginia Tech's opponents whenever they hit the road.
Virginia Tech's win brought them up to 15-10 while Georgia Tech's defeat pulled them down to 9-16. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Virginia Tech enters the contest with only ten turnovers per game on average, good for ninth best in college basketball. Less enviably, Georgia Tech is stumbling into the matchup with the 26th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Yellow Jackets.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ACC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
Odds
The Hokies are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Virginia Tech have won seven out of their last nine games against Georgia Tech.
- Feb 23, 2022 - Virginia Tech 62 vs. Georgia Tech 58
- Feb 02, 2022 - Virginia Tech 81 vs. Georgia Tech 66
- Feb 23, 2021 - Georgia Tech 69 vs. Virginia Tech 53
- Feb 04, 2020 - Georgia Tech 76 vs. Virginia Tech 57
- Feb 13, 2019 - Virginia Tech 76 vs. Georgia Tech 68
- Jan 09, 2019 - Virginia Tech 52 vs. Georgia Tech 49
- Feb 17, 2018 - Virginia Tech 76 vs. Georgia Tech 56
- Jan 18, 2017 - Virginia Tech 62 vs. Georgia Tech 61
- Jan 16, 2016 - Virginia Tech 78 vs. Georgia Tech 77