Who's Playing

Virginia Tech @ Georgia Tech

Current Records: Virginia Tech 15-10; Georgia Tech 9-16

What to Know

The Virginia Tech Hokies are 7-2 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at McCamish Pavilion. The Hokies won both of their matches against Georgia Tech last season (81-66 and 62-58) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

After constant struggles on the road, Virginia Tech has finally found some success away from home. They managed a 93-87 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this past Saturday. It was another big night for Virginia Tech's forward Grant Basile, who had 33 points along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, the Yellow Jackets were just a bucket short of a victory this past Saturday and fell 71-70 to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Guard Miles Kelly wasn't much of a difference maker for Georgia Tech; Kelly finished with only nine points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

The Hokies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Virginia Tech's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Virginia Tech's win brought them up to 15-10 while Georgia Tech's defeat pulled them down to 9-16. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Virginia Tech enters the contest with only ten turnovers per game on average, good for ninth best in college basketball. Less enviably, Georgia Tech is stumbling into the matchup with the 26th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Yellow Jackets.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACC Network

Odds

The Hokies are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Virginia Tech have won seven out of their last nine games against Georgia Tech.