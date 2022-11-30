Who's Playing

Hampton @ Georgia

Current Records: Hampton 1-5; Georgia 5-2

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Hampton Pirates at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at Stegeman Coliseum. The Bulldogs will be strutting in after a win while Hampton will be stumbling in from a defeat.

UGA didn't have too much trouble with the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers at home on Sunday as they won 62-47. UGA's guard Justin Hill filled up the stat sheet, picking up 14 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, a victory for Hampton just wasn't in the stars this past Saturday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They have to be aching after a bruising 97-70 loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Hampton was surely aware of their 20.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Guard Marquis Godwin (18 points) was the top scorer for the Pirates.

The Bulldogs' win brought them up to 5-2 while Hampton's defeat pulled them down to 1-5. UGA is 2-2 after wins this year, and Hampton is 1-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.