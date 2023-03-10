Who's Playing

Jackson State @ Grambling

Regular Season Records: Jackson State 14-18; Grambling 23-8

What to Know

The Grambling Tigers and the Jackson State Tigers are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET March 10 at Bartow Arena in the second round of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tourney. Grambling earned a 78-66 win in their most recent contest against Jackson State in January.

Grambling earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Wednesday. They had enough points to win and then some against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, taking their matchup 87-72. Grambling can attribute much of their success to guard Jourdan Smith, who had 23 points in addition to eight rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, the Prairie View A&M Panthers typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Jackson State proved too difficult a challenge. Jackson State skirted past the Panthers 62-60. Forward Romelle Mansel and guard Ken Evans Jr. were among the main playmakers for Jackson State as the former posted a double-double on 15 points and 11 boards along with six blocks and the latter had 22 points along with seven rebounds.

Grambling is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.

Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Grambling have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.40%, which places them fifth in college basketball. Less enviably, Jackson State has only been able to knock down 42.10% percent of their shots, which is the 41st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Jackson State.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Grambling and Jackson State both have seven wins in their last 14 games.