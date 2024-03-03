Halftime Report

This game looks nothing like the tight 53-51 margin from Grand Canyon's win over the Lumberjacks in their previous head-to-head back in January. Grand Canyon has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Lumberjacks 43-24.

Grand Canyon already has nine blowout wins this season, but why stop there? Barring a freak comeback, they will be celebrating another huge victory in the locker room very soon.

Who's Playing

SF Austin Lumberjacks @ Grand Canyon Antelopes

Current Records: SF Austin 15-13, Grand Canyon 25-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Global Credit Union Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Global Credit Union Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $16.70

What to Know

The SF Austin Lumberjacks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Grand Canyon Antelopes at 10:00 p.m. ET on March 2nd at Global Credit Union Arena. SF Austin pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 11.5-point favorite Antelopes.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but SF Austin ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 62-60 win over the Lancers.

Meanwhile, Grand Canyon stacked a ninth blowout win onto their ever-increasing hoard on Thursday. They claimed a resounding 72-43 victory over the Vaqueros at home. The score was close at the half, but Grand Canyon pulled away in the second half with 44 points.

The Lumberjacks' win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 15-13. As for the Antelopes, their win was their 16th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 25-4.

Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SF Austin have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Grand Canyon struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, Grand Canyon is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. This contest will be their 18th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 7-10 against the spread).

Odds

Grand Canyon is a big 11.5-point favorite against SF Austin, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Antelopes as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

Grand Canyon and SF Austin both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.