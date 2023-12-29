Halftime Report

A win for Wright State would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 44-40 lead against Green Bay. This matchup is far closer than the pair's previous matchup, which was decided by 20 points.

If Wright State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-6 in no time. On the other hand, Green Bay will have to make due with a 6-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Wright State Raiders @ Green Bay Phoenix

Current Records: Wright State 6-6, Green Bay 6-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Wright State has enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they'll head out on the road. The Wright State Raiders and the Green Bay Phoenix will face off in a Horizon League battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Resch Center. Wright State has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

Wright State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matches by 19 points or more this season. They took their match at home on Friday with ease, bagging a 101-54 win over the Fighting Muskies. That looming 101-54 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Wright State yet this season.

Meanwhile, Green Bay scored the most points they've had all season to find success last Thursday. They claimed a resounding 79-46 win over the Raiders at home. That 33 points margin sets a new team best for Green Bay this season.

The victory got the Raiders back to even at 6-6. As for the Phoenix, their win bumped their record up to 6-7.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Wright State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84.1 points per game. It's a different story for Green Bay, though, as they've been averaging only 63.5 points per game. The only thing between Wright State and another offensive beatdown is Green Bay. Will they be able to keep them contained?

As for their next game, Wright State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Wright State is a big 7.5-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wright State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Green Bay.