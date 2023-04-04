Legendary men's basketball coach Bob Knight was released from the hospital on Monday after a brief weekend stay due to illness, his son, Pat Knight, said Monday afternoon in a statement. Knight was admitted Friday but is now resting at home and "in good hands."

"On behalf of the Knight Family, we thank you for your thoughts and prayers," the family said. "We ask for your privacy as he is cared for and resting at home in good hands. Coach always taught us, and those that played for him, the importance of fighting through adversity and he and our family thank you for the tremendous amount of support you have shown and given during this time. We appreciate your continued thoughts and prayers."

Knight is a Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer who coached Indiana for 29 years and led the program to three national titles, five Final Fours and 11 Big Ten championships. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial in 1991 and later enshrined into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

Indiana fired Knight in 2000 for what it deemed at the time was an "unacceptable pattern of behavior," according to then-IU president Myles Brand, which included verbally abusive behavior.

Knight later resurfaced as the coach at Texas Tech from 2001-2008 before becoming a television analyst. He led the Red Raiders to a 138-82 record and finishing with 902 career wins, which made him the winningest coach in Division I men's college basketball history at the time.

The acrimonious split between IU and Knight left Knight to later vow he would not return to Bloomington, but he returned to the school in 2020 and has reportedly been a regular visitor to team practices since the program hired Mike Woodson in 2021.