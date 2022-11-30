Who's Playing

Fairleigh Dickinson @ Hartford

Current Records: Fairleigh Dickinson 3-5; Hartford 3-6

What to Know

The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights are on the road again on Wednesday and play against the Hartford Hawks at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at Chase Family Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The game between the Knights and the St. Peter's Peacocks on Sunday was not particularly close, with Fairleigh Dickinson falling 77-63.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 92-58, which was the final score in Hartford's tilt against the Colgate Raiders on Sunday.

Fairleigh Dickinson is now 3-5 while the Hawks sit at 3-6. Fairleigh Dickinson is 2-2 after losses this year, Hartford 2-3.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chase Family Arena -- West Hartford, Connecticut

Chase Family Arena -- West Hartford, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.