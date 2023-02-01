Norfolk State guard Joe Bryant Jr. was selected as this week's National Spotlight Player of the Week to headline the HBCU All-Stars "Player of the Week" and "Team of the Week" award winners for Jan. 22-28.

In the Spartans' games against Morgan State and South Carolina State last week, Bryant averaged 17.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Bryant nearly picked up the third double-double of his career with a 23-point, nine-rebound performance in Norfolk State's 82-68 victory vs. the Bulldogs.

The reigning MEAC Player of the Year, Bryant led Norfolk State to its second consecutive MEAC Tournament championship and NCAA Tournament appearance last season.

Bryant is on the Fred "Curly" Neal Point Guard Watch List for the 2023 HBCU All-Star Game to be held April 2 in Houston (Click here for tickets) and broadcast on CBS.

HBCU All-Stars Players and Teams of the Week

HBCU All-Stars LLC has announced its 2022-23 HBCU All-Stars "Player of the Week and Team of the Week" honors featuring the nation's top HBCU student-athletes from the MEAC, SWAC, CIAA, SIAC, Tennessee State, North Carolina A&T, and Hampton Universities.

HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Team of the Week

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I MEAC Co-Players of the Week

Nathaniel Pollard Jr., University of Maryland Eastern Shore (Purvis Short Small Forward) -- Averaged 28 mpg, 16 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1 steal for the week while shooting 52% (9 of 17) from the floor and 77% (14 of 18) from the free-throw line.

Joe Bryant Jr., Norfolk State University (Fred "Curly "Neal Point Guard) -- Averaged 34.5 mpg, 17.5 points, 7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals for the week and scored 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting and was 3 of 4 from 3-point range with nine rebounds, three assists, three steals in a home win vs. South Carolina State University.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I MEAC Co-Teams of the Week

University of Maryland Eastern Shore -- Went 2-0 for the week with a road win against North Carolina Central University (59-58) and home win over Coppin State University (94-75). The team currently has a five-game winning streak.

Howard University -- Went 2-0 for the week with home wins against North Carolina Central University (71-67) and Coppin State University (70-67), and currently has a five-game winning streak.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I SWAC Co-Players of the Week

Brion Whitley, Southern University (Purvis Short Small Forward) -- Averaged 31.5 mpg, 22.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1 assists, 1.5 steal, and shot 62% (15 of 24) from the floor, 56% (9 of 16) from 3-point range and 75% (6 of 8) from the free-throw line for the week.

Cameron Christon, Grambling State University (Purvis Short Small Forward) -- Averaged 35 mpg, 16.5 points 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assist, 1 block, 1 steal, and shot 63% (14 of 22) from the floor, 57% (4 of 7) from 3-point range and 81% from the free-throw-line (9 of 11) for the week.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I SWAC Co-Teams of the Week

Southern University -- Went 2-0 for the week with a road win over Mississippi Valley State University (80-70) and home win against Alcorn State University (80-68).

Grambling State University -- Went 2-0 with a road win against University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (77-70) and a home win vs. Jackson State University (78-66).

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I Independent Co-Players of the Week

Jr Clay, Tennessee State University (Fred "Curly" Neal Point Guard) -- Averaged 34 mpg, 19 points, 5.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 2 steals, and shot 71% (15 of 21) from the floor and 35% (5 of 14) from 3-point range for the week.

Demetric Horton, North Carolina A&T State University (Sam Jones Shooting Guard) -- Averaged 35 mpg, 14.5 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block, and 2 steals and shot 55% (11 of 20) from the floor and 50% (5 of 10) from 3-point range for the week.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II CIAA Co-Players of the Week

Robert Osborne, Virginia Union University (Purvis Short Small Forward) -- Averaged 30 mpg, 17.5 points, 11 rebounds, and 1.5 assists for the week.

Cress Worthy, Fayetteville State University (Sam Jones Shooting Guard) -- Averaged 36.5 mpg, 16 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 1.5 steals, and shot 42% (11 of 26) from the floor and 81% (9 of 11) from the free-throw line

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II CIAA Co-Teams of the Week

Winston-Salem State University -- Went 2-0 with a win on the road at Livingstone University (88-83) and a home win against Johnson C. Smith University (69-60)

Virginia Union University -- Went 2-0 for the week with a road win over Elizabeth City State University (59-53) and home win against Shaw University (73-70) for a seven-game winning streak.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II SIAC Player of the Week

Kelvin Allen Lane College (Fred "Curly" Neal Point Guard) -- Averaged 23 mpg, 16 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.6 steals for the week.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II SIAC Co-Teams of the Week

Morehouse University -- Went 3-0 on the week with road wins over Fort Valley State University (73-68) and Albany State University (60-58) and a home win against Albany State University (66-56)

Lane College -- Went 3-0 with a win against Central State University (82-75) and back-to-back wins over Kentucky State University.