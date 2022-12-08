When the second edition of the HBCU All-Star Game tips off at the end of this season, 24 of the best players from the nation's historically black colleges and universities will put their skills on national display in the showcase opportunity on CBS. But the journey to the game is already underway, and the first few weeks of the season have provided a chance for players to make their case for selection.
The 2022-23 HBCU All-Stars Watch List, released Thursday, features 67 players from across the country who have separated themselves from the pack to receive consideration to be among the final 24 who make the cut. The game will be held in Houston as the college basketball world descends on the city for the Final Four at the end of this season. Tip is set for 4 p.m. April 2 at Texas Southern University's H&PE Arena.
Players from the MEAC and SWAC, Tennessee State, North Carolina A&T and Hampton of Division I are eligible. Players from the CIAA and SIAC of Division II will also be invited to the game, which is one part of a larger set of HBCU All-Star Game festivities. Other events include an HBCU college admissions fair, a pro day, awards ceremony and and a social justice and civil rights panel discussion.
Here is the full list of 67 players named to this year's HBCU All-Stars Watch List.
POINT GUARD
Honoring Fred "Curly" Neal (Johnson C. Smith University - CIAA)
1. P.J Byrd, Southern University
2. Marcus Garrett, Bethune Cookman University
3. Ahamadou Fofana, University of Maryland Eastern Shore
4. Isaiah Burke, Morgan State University
5.Joe Bryant Jr, Norfolk State University
6. Sam Sessoms, Coppin State University
7. JR Clay, Tennessee State University
8. Malik Parker, Albany State University
9. Montrell Jacobs, Kentucky State University
10. Gregg Boyd, Tuskegee University
11. Kelvin Allen, Lane College
12. Zach Newkirk, Virginia State University
13. Korey Williams, Lincoln University (PA)
14. Justus Baldwin, Shaw University
SHOOTING GUARD
Honoring Sam Jones (North Carolina Central University - MEAC)
1. Will Douglas, Prairie View A&M University
2. Terry Collins, Mississippi Valley State University
3. Oddyst Walker, Alcorn State University
4. Shawndarius Cowart, Grambling State University
5. Bryson Etienne, Southern University
6. Zion Styles, University of Maryland Eastern Shore
7. Malik Miller, Morgan State University
8. Demetric Horton, North Carolina A&T State University
9. Marquis Godwin, Hampton University
10. Shaun Doss, University of Arkansas Pine Bluff
11. Felix Hayes, Edward Waters University
12. Maximillion, Lane College
13. Cress Worthy, Fayetteville State University
14. Francis "BJ" Fitzgerald, Virginia State University
15. Jonathan Hicklin, Winston Salem State University
16. DeShawn Phillips, University of Maryland Eastern Shore
17.Keleaf Tate, Virginia Union University
18. Jeremiah Pope, Shaw University
SMALL FORWARD
Honoring Purvis Short (Jackson State University - SWAC)
1. Cameron Christon, Grambling State University
2. Terrence Lewis, Grambling State University
3. Trace Young, Jackson State University
4. Tyrone Lyons, Southern University
5. Eric Boone, North Carolina Central University
6. Nathaniel Pollard Jr, University of Maryland Eastern Shore
7. Dana Tate Jr, Norfolk State University
8. Yasim Hooker, Miles College
9. Kong Kong, Kentucky State University
10. Eleik Bowles, Savannah State University
11. Terrence Hunter-Whitfield, Virginia State University
12. Robert Osborne, Virginia Union University
13. Kevin Davis, Bethune Cookman University
14. Brion Whitley, Southern University
POWER FORWARD
Honoring Anthony Mason (Tennessee State University - Independent)
1. Joirdon Nicholas, Texas Southern University
2. John Walker III, Texas Southern University
3. Yahuza Rasas, Prairie View University
4. Dontrell McQuarter, Alcorn State University
5. Kris Monroe, North Carolina Central University
6. Kobe Dickson, Howard University
7. Kris Bankston, Norfolk State University
8. Justin Winston, Coppin State University
9. Zion Griffin, Tennessee State University
10. Jalon Andrews, Kentucky State University
11. Larry Kuimi, Edward Waters University
12.Justin Sylver, Lane College
13.Cameron Sembly, Allen University
14. Raemaad Wright, Virginia Union University
15. Chris Greene, University of Arkansas Pine Bluff
CENTER
Honoring Caldwell Jones (Albany State University - SIAC)
1. Olisa Blaise Akonobi, Alabama A&M University
2. Dylan Roberston, Bethune Cookman University
3. Brendan Medley-Bacon, North Carolina Central University
4. Lewis Djonkam, Morgan State University
5. Adong Makuoi, Tennessee State University
6. James Love III, Virginia State University