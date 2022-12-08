When the second edition of the HBCU All-Star Game tips off at the end of this season, 24 of the best players from the nation's historically black colleges and universities will put their skills on national display in the showcase opportunity on CBS. But the journey to the game is already underway, and the first few weeks of the season have provided a chance for players to make their case for selection.

The 2022-23 HBCU All-Stars Watch List, released Thursday, features 67 players from across the country who have separated themselves from the pack to receive consideration to be among the final 24 who make the cut. The game will be held in Houston as the college basketball world descends on the city for the Final Four at the end of this season. Tip is set for 4 p.m. April 2 at Texas Southern University's H&PE Arena.

Players from the MEAC and SWAC, Tennessee State, North Carolina A&T and Hampton of Division I are eligible. Players from the CIAA and SIAC of Division II will also be invited to the game, which is one part of a larger set of HBCU All-Star Game festivities. Other events include an HBCU college admissions fair, a pro day, awards ceremony and and a social justice and civil rights panel discussion.

Here is the full list of 67 players named to this year's HBCU All-Stars Watch List.

POINT GUARD

Honoring Fred "Curly" Neal (Johnson C. Smith University - CIAA)

1. P.J Byrd, Southern University

2. Marcus Garrett, Bethune Cookman University

3. Ahamadou Fofana, University of Maryland Eastern Shore

4. Isaiah Burke, Morgan State University

5.Joe Bryant Jr, Norfolk State University

6. Sam Sessoms, Coppin State University

7. JR Clay, Tennessee State University

8. Malik Parker, Albany State University

9. Montrell Jacobs, Kentucky State University

10. Gregg Boyd, Tuskegee University

11. Kelvin Allen, Lane College

12. Zach Newkirk, Virginia State University

13. Korey Williams, Lincoln University (PA)

14. Justus Baldwin, Shaw University



SHOOTING GUARD

Honoring Sam Jones (North Carolina Central University - MEAC)

1. Will Douglas, Prairie View A&M University

2. Terry Collins, Mississippi Valley State University

3. Oddyst Walker, Alcorn State University

4. Shawndarius Cowart, Grambling State University

5. Bryson Etienne, Southern University

6. Zion Styles, University of Maryland Eastern Shore

7. Malik Miller, Morgan State University

8. Demetric Horton, North Carolina A&T State University

9. Marquis Godwin, Hampton University

10. Shaun Doss, University of Arkansas Pine Bluff

11. Felix Hayes, Edward Waters University

12. Maximillion, Lane College

13. Cress Worthy, Fayetteville State University

14. Francis "BJ" Fitzgerald, Virginia State University

15. Jonathan Hicklin, Winston Salem State University

16. DeShawn Phillips, University of Maryland Eastern Shore

17.Keleaf Tate, Virginia Union University

18. Jeremiah Pope, Shaw University

SMALL FORWARD

Honoring Purvis Short (Jackson State University - SWAC)

1. Cameron Christon, Grambling State University

2. Terrence Lewis, Grambling State University

3. Trace Young, Jackson State University

4. Tyrone Lyons, Southern University

5. Eric Boone, North Carolina Central University

6. Nathaniel Pollard Jr, University of Maryland Eastern Shore

7. Dana Tate Jr, Norfolk State University

8. Yasim Hooker, Miles College

9. Kong Kong, Kentucky State University

10. Eleik Bowles, Savannah State University

11. Terrence Hunter-Whitfield, Virginia State University

12. Robert Osborne, Virginia Union University

13. Kevin Davis, Bethune Cookman University

14. Brion Whitley, Southern University

POWER FORWARD

Honoring Anthony Mason (Tennessee State University - Independent)

1. Joirdon Nicholas, Texas Southern University

2. John Walker III, Texas Southern University

3. Yahuza Rasas, Prairie View University

4. Dontrell McQuarter, Alcorn State University

5. Kris Monroe, North Carolina Central University

6. Kobe Dickson, Howard University

7. Kris Bankston, Norfolk State University

8. Justin Winston, Coppin State University

9. Zion Griffin, Tennessee State University

10. Jalon Andrews, Kentucky State University

11. Larry Kuimi, Edward Waters University

12.Justin Sylver, Lane College

13.Cameron Sembly, Allen University

14. Raemaad Wright, Virginia Union University

15. Chris Greene, University of Arkansas Pine Bluff



CENTER

Honoring Caldwell Jones (Albany State University - SIAC)

1. Olisa Blaise Akonobi, Alabama A&M University

2. Dylan Roberston, Bethune Cookman University

3. Brendan Medley-Bacon, North Carolina Central University

4. Lewis Djonkam, Morgan State University

5. Adong Makuoi, Tennessee State University

6. James Love III, Virginia State University