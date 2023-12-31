Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between High Point and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but High Point is up 50-47 over Bellarmine.

If High Point keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-4 in no time. On the other hand, Bellarmine will have to make due with a 4-11 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Bellarmine Knights @ High Point Panthers

Current Records: Bellarmine 4-10, High Point 10-4

How To Watch

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina

Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Bellarmine Knights will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the High Point Panthers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Qubein Center. Bellarmine is hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

Bellarmine was expected to have a tough go of it last Friday, and, well, they did. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 101-59 bruising that the Cougars dished out last Friday. That's two games in a row now that Bellarmine has lost by exactly 42 points.

Garrett Tipton put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 21 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

Bellarmine struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as BYU pulled down 13 offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Panthers were able to grind out a solid win over the Golden Griffins last Friday, taking the game 78-70. The victory made it back-to-back wins for High Point.

The Knights have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost six of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-10 record this season. As for the Panthers, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 10-4 record this season.

Odds

High Point is a big 9.5-point favorite against Bellarmine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

