Highly-touted NC State recruit Jalen Lecque contemplating entering 2019 NBA Draft
Lecque is in the midst of a fifth year of high school at Brewster Academy and might be eligible to enter the upcoming draft
Four-star Class of 2019 combo guard Jalen Lecque, a top-30 prospect according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, is considering spurning college and entering his name in the 2019 NBA Draft, according to ESPN.
Lecque, a 6-foot-4 guard, committed last month to NC State. He's currently doing a fifth year of high school at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire, but tells ESPN that he could be a college freshman if he had chosen to go that route.
"I could be a freshman on a college campus right now," Lecque told ESPN. "I am eligible for the [2019] draft. I'm a fifth-year senior, but I'm also eligible for the draft because of my grades."
Whether Lecque enters the NBA Draft and keeps his name in could be dependent upon his pre-draft feedback. If he gets back a favorable grade, he might need to petition the NBA to declare himself eligible. But because he will be a year removed from his original high school graduating class and turns 19 in the calendar year of the draft, he likely has a strong case to be eligible for the draft if he chooses.
Lecque is currently the lone 2019 pledge for NC State in the 2019 cycle, but he is one of the top-10 players to have committed to the Wolfpack in program history.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Kentucky or Memphis for Wiseman
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss the nation's No. 1 prospect -- plus the likely rise...
-
37 plausible predictions for 2018-19
Matt Norlander's always-reliable look into the future sheds a lot of light on a lot of lunacy...
-
UIC's new court design is literal fire
UIC's new court is being unveiled on Thursday and is being met with rave reviews
-
Ranking every team in every state
The United States of College Basketball tells you where your team ranks in its own state
-
Va. Tech suspends Clarke indefinitely
Clarke was slated to take over a starting role for the Hokies but is out indefinitely for the...
-
Final Four, NCAA champion predictions
CBS Sports experts predict who will be cutting down the nets after winning the NCAA title