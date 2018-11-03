Highly-touted NC State recruit Jalen Lecque contemplating entering 2019 NBA Draft

Four-star Class of 2019 combo guard Jalen Lecque, a top-30 prospect according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, is considering spurning college and entering his name in the 2019 NBA Draft, according to ESPN.

Lecque, a 6-foot-4 guard, committed last month to NC State. He's currently doing a fifth year of high school at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire, but tells ESPN that he could be a college freshman if he had chosen to go that route.

"I could be a freshman on a college campus right now," Lecque told ESPN. "I am eligible for the [2019] draft. I'm a fifth-year senior, but I'm also eligible for the draft because of my grades."

Whether Lecque enters the NBA Draft and keeps his name in could be dependent upon his pre-draft feedback. If he gets back a favorable grade, he might need to petition the NBA to declare himself eligible. But because he will be a year removed from his original high school graduating class and turns 19 in the calendar year of the draft, he likely has a strong case to be eligible for the draft if he chooses.

Lecque is currently the lone 2019 pledge for NC State in the 2019 cycle, but he is one of the top-10 players to have committed to the Wolfpack in program history.