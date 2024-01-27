Who's Playing

Kansas State Wildcats @ Houston Cougars

Current Records: Kansas State 14-5, Houston 17-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Houston Cougars and the Kansas State Wildcats are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Fertitta Center. Houston will be looking to keep their 16-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Last Tuesday, the Cougars were able to grind out a solid victory over the Cougars, taking the game 75-68.

L.J. Cryer was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 23 points. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats couldn't handle the Cyclones on Wednesday and fell 78-67.

The Cougars' victory bumped their record up to 17-2. As for the Wildcats, their loss dropped their record down to 14-5.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Houston haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.1 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Kansas State, though, as they've been averaging 14.8 turnovers per game. Given Houston's sizeable advantage in that area, Kansas State will need to find a way to close that gap.