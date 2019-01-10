Houston-Temple score: Only two unbeaten teams remain after Cougars fall to Owls thanks to controversial call
The Cougars nearly came from behind to stay undefeated but a late charge call ultimately doomed them
The Houston Cougars fell from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 73-69 loss to Temple on Wednesday night after a late block/charge call went against them in the final second to negate a game-tying layup.
Houston was one of only three unbeaten teams in college basketball, and Temple cut it to two: Virginia and Michigan.
After the Cougs fell behind 71-66 in the final 90 seconds, guard Corey Davis Jr. sunk a 3-pointer with 37 seconds left to cut the lead to two, and nearly brought his team all the way back, but a final second drive from him that ended in an apparent made layup was waved off after the officials called a charge on the play.
From the angle provided, the charge call appears to have been the correct one. It's still nonetheless a brutal way to go down for Houston, which was 15-0 entering the game. The gravity of the situation and the impact of that whistle was enough to make Houston coach Kelvin Sampson keel over in agony on the court, too.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to watch college hoops on CBSSN
A look at what to watch this week in college hoops on CBS Sports Network
-
Podcast: Talking about what Zion did
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss UNC's win at NC State
-
Court report: Sampson has UH undefeated
Matt Norlander's weekly peek around college hoops looks at the nation's last three unbeaten...
-
Zion 'hates' being labeled a dunker
Williamson is averaging upwards of 20 points per game, and scoring most of his points via dunks...
-
Vanderbilt vs. Georgia odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Georgia vs. Vanderbilt game 10,000...
-
Top 25 And 1: UNC jumps into top 10
Roy Williams' Tar Heels are 12-3 after beating the Wolfpack on Tuesday as Wednesday's rankings...