Houston-Temple score: Only two unbeaten teams remain after Cougars fall to Owls thanks to controversial call

The Cougars nearly came from behind to stay undefeated but a late charge call ultimately doomed them

The Houston Cougars fell from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 73-69 loss to Temple on Wednesday night after a late block/charge call went against them in the final second to negate a game-tying layup.

Houston was one of only three unbeaten teams in college basketball, and Temple cut it to two: Virginia and Michigan.  

After the Cougs fell behind 71-66 in the final 90 seconds, guard Corey Davis Jr. sunk a 3-pointer with 37 seconds left to cut the lead to two, and nearly brought his team all the way back, but a final second drive from him that ended in an apparent made layup was waved off after the officials called a charge on the play.

From the angle provided, the charge call appears to have been the correct one. It's still nonetheless a brutal way to go down for Houston, which was 15-0 entering the game. The gravity of the situation and the impact of that whistle was enough to make Houston coach Kelvin Sampson keel over in agony on the court, too.

