Houston vs. San Diego State's insane final minute makes Rob Gray a March Madness hero

Houston and San Diego State went toe-to-toe for a full 40 minutes on Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament before the Cougars pulled out a 67-65 win.

The two teams traded punches like a pay-per-view boxing match and things got especially intriguing in the final 65 seconds when Aztecs star Devin Watson knotted things up at 62 with a 3-pointer from the top of the key. His beyond the arc bomb ignited an insane back-and-forth minute of must-see television.

On the next possession, Houston senior Rob Gray responded with a triple, so naturally on the ensuing possession Watson punched back with another 3-pointer of his own.

That's where the haymakers would end, though. From there, Gray fittingly took the game into his own hands. He drove the ball into the lane and finished with a go-ahead layup to put the Cougars up by 2 points with 1.1 seconds remaining.

The last minute of Houston/SDSU was BONKERS! pic.twitter.com/cND6OTy4ar — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 16, 2018

San Diego State's final second shot came up short, and instantly, Gray etched himself into Houston fame.

Gray finished with 39 points and 8 rebounds in Houston's first NCAA Tournament win since the 1984 national semifinals -- Hakeem Olajuwon's second-to-last game with the Cougars.