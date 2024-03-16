March Madness pools are one of the best parts of the NCAA Tournament and Selection Sunday is right around the corner. The 68 teams in the men's NCAA Tournament field will be revealed at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday and then the women's NCAA Tournament field will be revealed at 8 p.m. ET. Superstars like Purdue's Zach Edey and Iowa's Caitlin Clark have dominated headlines all season, but can either win a national championship in their final season of college basketball?

Millions of people will fill out their March Madness brackets between Sunday and the start of NCAA Tournament play on Thursday for the men and Friday for the women. However, besting your friends, family and co-workers is all about implementing the right strategy and getting a little bit of luck along the way. With the action so close, now is the time to set up your 2024 March Madness pool.

2024 NCAA Tournament Men's teams to watch

here are some teams to watch as the 2024 NCAA Tournament approaches:

North Carolina Tar Heels: The Tar Heels missed the NCAA Tournament last season, but they've been among the most consistent teams this season. UNC finished the regular season with a 17-3 record in conference play, helping the Tar Heels win their 33rd regular-season ACC title. RJ Davis paces the Tar Heels in scoring, entering postseason play averaging 21.1 points per game. The senior guard was named ACC Player of the Year and he'll look to lead North Carolina to its first title since 2017.

Tennessee Volunteers: The 2024 SEC regular-season champions went 14-4 during conference play and were led by superstar transfer Dalton Knecht. The SEC Player of the Year joined the squad after two years at Northern Colorado and led the league in scoring. Knecht averaged 21.4 points per game and he got even better during SEC play, averaging 25.5 points per game while shooting 48.4% from the floor and 42.4% from the 3-point line. He's joined by fellow All-SEC members Jonas Aidoo and Zakai Zeigler and that trio could make the Volunteers dangerous during NCAA Tournament play. Join the CBS Sports 2024 NCAA Men's Bracket Game here.

2024 NCAA Tournament Women's teams to watch

here are some teams to watch as the 2024 NCAA Tournament approaches:

Iowa Hawkeyes: Caitlin Clark cemented herself as one of the greatest college basketball players in the history of the sport. Clark had a record-breaking season for the Hawkeyes, surpassing Lynette Woodard to become the all-time leading scorer in Division I women's basketball history. Clark then became the all-time NCAA Division I scoring leader by breaking Pete Maravich's 54-year-old record of 3,667 points in Iowa's victory over Ohio State on March 3.

LSU Tigers: The reigning national champions went 28-5 this season, but lost the SEC Tournament championship to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Angel Reese won NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player honors a season ago and averaged 19.0 points and 13.1 rebounds per game this season. Aneesah Morrow also averaged a double-double per game (16.5 points and 10.0 rebounds) and that frontcourt tandem could present problems on the interior. The Tigers ranked second in the nation in scoring this season (86.7 points per game). Join the 2024 Women's Bracket Game here.

How to enter 2024 NCAA Men's & Women's Bracket Games

