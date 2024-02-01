Who's Playing

Tarleton State Texans @ Abilene Chr. Wildcats

Current Records: Tarleton State 13-7, Abilene Chr. 8-12

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Tarleton State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Tarleton State Texans and the Abilene Chr. Wildcats will face off in a WAC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Moody Coliseum. Abilene Chr. took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Tarleton State, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact Tarleton State proved on Saturday. They took down the Trailblazers 86-68.

Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 33-33 at halftime, Abilene Chr. was not quite Southern Utah's equal in the second half on Saturday. The Wildcats took a hard 82-67 fall against the Thunderbirds. Abilene Chr. didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Abilene Chr. struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Texans are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 13-7 record this season. As for the Wildcats, their defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-12.

Tarleton State beat Abilene Chr. 79-71 when the teams last played last Thursday. The rematch might be a little tougher for Tarleton State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Abilene Chr. has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Tarleton State.