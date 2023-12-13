Who's Playing

UAB Blazers @ Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Current Records: UAB 4-5, Alabama A&M 1-8

What to Know

UAB is 5-0 against Alabama A&M since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The UAB Blazers will head out on the road to face off against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at 8:00 p.m. ET at Alabama A&M Events Center. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses apiece.

The point spread may have favored UAB last Saturday, but the final result did not. They suffered a bruising 87-68 defeat at the hands of the Red Wolves. UAB found out winning isn't easy when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent.

UAB's defeat came about despite a quality game from Yaxel Lendeborg, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Alabama A&M pushed their score all the way to 91 on Monday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They were dealt a punishing 118-91 defeat at the hands of the Bulldogs. Alabama A&M was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 64-45.

The Blazers' loss ended a six-game streak of away wins dating back to last season and brought them to 4-5. As for the Bulldogs, their loss was their seventh straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 1-8.

Looking forward, UAB is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 1-3 against the spread).

Everything came up roses for UAB against Alabama A&M in their previous meeting back in November of 2021 as the squad secured a 86-41 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for UAB since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

UAB is a big 11.5-point favorite against Alabama A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

Series History

UAB has won all of the games they've played against Alabama A&M in the last 7 years.