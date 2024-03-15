Who's Playing

Florida Gators @ Alabama Crimson Tide

Current Records: Florida 21-10, Alabama 21-10

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 15, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, March 15, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Alabama and Florida are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2017, but not for long. The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Florida Gators are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Bridgestone Arena in an SEC postseason contest. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Alabama ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They managed a 92-88 win over the Razorbacks. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 176-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Alabama to victory, but perhaps none more so than Mark Sears, who scored 22 points along with six assists. Sears has been hot recently, having posted 20 or more points the last five times he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Latrell Wrightsell Jr., who scored 20 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, Florida had to kick off their season on the road on Thursday, but they showed no ill effects. They walked away with an 85-80 win over the Bulldogs.

Florida's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Will Richard, who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds and two steals. Richard didn't help Florida's cause all that much against Vanderbilt on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest. Walter Clayton Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 22 points along with three steals.

The Crimson Tide's win bumped their record up to 21-10. As for the Gators, their victory bumped their record up to 22-10.

Alabama is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

Alabama lost to Florida on the road by a decisive 105-87 margin when the teams last played last Tuesday. Can Alabama avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Alabama is a 4-point favorite against Florida, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 171.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Alabama and Florida both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.