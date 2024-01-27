Who's Playing

LSU Tigers @ Alabama Crimson Tide

Current Records: LSU 11-8, Alabama 13-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Alabama Crimson Tide and the LSU Tigers are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Coleman Coliseum. Alabama will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Alabama and Auburn couldn't quite live up to the 162-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Crimson Tide managed a 79-75 win over the Tigers on Wednesday. The victory was just what Alabama needed coming off of a 91-71 defeat in their prior matchup.

Alabama's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Mark Sears led the charge by scoring 22 points along with eight assists and five rebounds. Those eight assists set a new season-high mark for him. Grant Nelson was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought match, but the Tigers had to settle for a 68-66 loss against the Bulldogs on Wednesday. LSU has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

LSU's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Jalen Cook, who scored 21 points along with four steals, and Jordan Wright who scored 18 points.

The Crimson Tide have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 13-6 record this season. As for the Tigers, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-8 record this season.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Alabama hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 88.6 points per game (they're ranked fourth in scoring overall). However, it's not like LSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Alabama beat LSU 79-69 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Will Alabama repeat their success, or does LSU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Alabama has won 7 out of their last 10 games against LSU.