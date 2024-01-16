Who's Playing

Missouri Tigers @ Alabama Crimson Tide

Current Records: Missouri 8-8, Alabama 11-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Missouri Tigers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 16th at Coleman Coliseum. Missouri is crawling into this matchup hobbled by three consecutive losses, while Alabama will bounce in with five consecutive wins.

The matchup between Alabama and Miss. State on Saturday hardly resembled the 72-49 effort from their previous meeting. The Crimson Tide came out on top against the Bulldogs by a score of 82-74.

Alabama's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Mark Sears, who scored 22 points. Another player making a difference was Latrell Wrightsell Jr., who scored 19 points.

Meanwhile, Missouri fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against South Carolina on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Gamecocks by a score of 71-69. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Missouri was the slight favorite coming in.

Noah Carter put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 23 points along with five rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played.

The Crimson Tide's victory bumped their record up to 11-5. As for the Tigers, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost six of their last seven contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-8 record this season.

Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Alabama have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Missouri, though, as they've been averaging only 33.2 rebounds per game. Given Alabama's sizeable advantage in that area, Missouri will need to find a way to close that gap.

Alabama beat Missouri 72-61 in their previous matchup back in March of 2023. Does Alabama have another victory up their sleeve, or will Missouri turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Alabama has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Missouri.