Who's Playing

Purdue Boilermakers @ Alabama Crimson Tide

Current Records: Purdue 8-1, Alabama 6-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum -- Toronto, Ontario

Coca-Cola Coliseum -- Toronto, Ontario TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

What to Know

The Purdue Boilermakers will face off against the Alabama Crimson Tide at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

We saw a pretty high 159-over/under line set for Purdue's previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They put the hurt on the Hawkeyes with a sharp 87-68 win on Monday.

Among those leading the charge was Zach Edey, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 12 rebounds. He is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now blocked two or more in the last four games he's played. Lance Jones was another key contributor, scoring 17 points.

Meanwhile, Alabama was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They were the clear victor by a 89-65 margin over the Red Wolves. Winning is a bit easier when you nail seven more threes than your opponent, as Alabama did.

Alabama can attribute much of their success to Mohamed Wague, who scored 12 points along with 7 rebounds and 4 steals. Another player making a difference was Mark Sears, who scored 13 points along with 6 assists.

The Boilermakers have yet to lose a game at home this season, leaving them with a 8-1 record. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 90.8 points per game. As for the Crimson Tide, their win bumped their record up to 6-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Purdue and Alabama are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Purdue hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84.9 points per game. However, it's not like Alabama (currently ranked second in scoring) struggles in that department as they've been even better at 94.1 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.