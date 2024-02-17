Who's Playing

Texas A&M Aggies @ Alabama Crimson Tide

Current Records: Texas A&M 15-9, Alabama 17-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Alabama is heading back home. They and the Texas A&M Aggies will face off in an SEC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Coleman Coliseum. Texas A&M took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Alabama, who comes in off a win.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Alabama and the Tigers didn't disappoint and broke past the 169.5 point over/under on Saturday. The Crimson Tide took down the Tigers 109-92. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Alabama to victory, but perhaps none more so than Latrell Wrightsell Jr., who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds. Wrightsell Jr. didn't help Alabama's cause all that much against the Tigers on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Another player making a difference was Mark Sears, who scored 23 points along with eight rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Texas A&M's good fortune finally ran out on Tuesday. They lost 74-73 to the Commodores on a last-minute jump shot From Ezra Manjon. Texas A&M didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite their loss, Texas A&M saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tyrece Radford, who scored 17 points, was perhaps the best of all.

The Crimson Tide have been performing well recently as they've won 11 of their last 13 games, which provided a nice bump to their 17-7 record this season. As for the Aggies, their loss dropped their record down to 15-9.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Alabama just can't miss this season, having made 48.3% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Texas A&M, though, as they've only made 40.2% of their shots this season. Given Alabama's sizable advantage in that area, the Aggies will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything went Alabama's way against the Aggies when the teams last played back in March of 2023 as the Crimson Tide made off with a 82-63 win. Does Alabama have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Aggies turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Texas A&M has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Alabama.