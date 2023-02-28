Who's Playing

Bucknell @ American

Regular Season Records: Bucknell 12-19; American 15-14

What to Know

The American Eagles haven't won a game against the Bucknell Bison since Jan. 16 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. American and Bucknell are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at Bender Arena in the first round of the Patriot League Conference Tourney. The Bison should still be feeling good after a victory, while American will be looking to regain their footing.

American was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 83-77 to the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds. Guard Colin Smalls had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Bucknell was able to grind out a solid win over the Lafayette Leopards this past Saturday, winning 75-65. Bucknell's center Alex Timmerman looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which Timmerman has had at least ten rebounds.

The Eagles are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past six games, so buyers beware.

A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: American is stumbling into the contest with the 33rd most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.2 on average. Bucknell has experienced some struggles of their own as they are ninth worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a solid 6-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Bucknell have won 11 out of their last 17 games against American.