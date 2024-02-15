Who's Playing

Marshall Thundering Herd @ App. State Mountaineers

Current Records: Marshall 12-13, App. State 20-5

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina

Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the App. State Mountaineers and the Marshall Thundering Herd are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on February 15th at Holmes Convocation Center. The timing is sure in App. State's favor as the team sits on 11 straight wins at home while the Thundering Herd have not had much luck on the away from home, with three straight road losses.

It may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but App. State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They walked away with a 109-104 victory over the Rockets. The high flying offensive effort was a huge turnaround for App. State considering their 56-point performance the contest before.

Meanwhile, the Thundering Herd ended up a good deal behind the Trojans on Wednesday and lost 82-66.

The Mountaineers are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 20-5 record this season. As for the Thundering Herd, they now have a losing record at 12-13.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Thursday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. App. State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.6 points per game. However, it's not like Marshall struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

App. State came up short against the Thundering Herd in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 66-58. Can App. State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Marshall has won both of the games they've played against App. State in the last 2 years.