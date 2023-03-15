Who's Playing
Nevada @ Arizona State
Regular Season Records: Nevada 22-10; Arizona State 22-12
What to Know
The Nevada Wolf Pack and the Arizona State Sun Devils are set to clash at 9:10 p.m. ET March 15 at University of Dayton Arena in the 0th round of the NCAA Tournament. The Wolf Pack will be hoping to build upon the 72-66 win they picked up against ASU when they previously played in December of 2018.
It was close but no cigar for Nevada as they fell 81-77 to the San Jose State Spartans this past Thursday. Nevada's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Jarod Lucas, who had 28 points.
Meanwhile, the game between the Sun Devils and the Arizona Wildcats this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with ASU falling 78-59, it was darn close to turning into one.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9:10 p.m. ET
- Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio
- TV: tru TV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Nevada won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.
- Dec 08, 2018 - Nevada 72 vs. Arizona State 66