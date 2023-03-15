Who's Playing

Nevada @ Arizona State

Regular Season Records: Nevada 22-10; Arizona State 22-12

What to Know

The Nevada Wolf Pack and the Arizona State Sun Devils are set to clash at 9:10 p.m. ET March 15 at University of Dayton Arena in the 0th round of the NCAA Tournament. The Wolf Pack will be hoping to build upon the 72-66 win they picked up against ASU when they previously played in December of 2018.

It was close but no cigar for Nevada as they fell 81-77 to the San Jose State Spartans this past Thursday. Nevada's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Jarod Lucas, who had 28 points.

Meanwhile, the game between the Sun Devils and the Arizona Wildcats this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with ASU falling 78-59, it was darn close to turning into one.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9:10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9:10 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio TV: tru TV

tru TV Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Nevada won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.