How to watch Arizona vs. UCLA: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

UCLA @ Arizona

Current Records: UCLA 12-11; Arizona 16-6

What to Know

The UCLA Bruins have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. The Bruins and the #23 Arizona Wildcats will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at McKale Memorial Center. UCLA and Arizona are even-steven over their past eight head-to-heads (4-4).

UCLA ended up a good deal behind the Arizona State Sun Devils when they played on Thursday, losing 84-66. The top scorer for UCLA was forward Cody Riley (16 points).

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Arizona beat the Southern California Trojans 85-80 on Thursday. Arizona got double-digit scores from five players: guard Nico Mannion (20), guard Josh Green (18), forward Zeke Nnaji (18), forward Stone Gettings (12), and forward Ira Lee (10).

The Bruins are now 12-11 while Arizona sits at 16-6. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UCLA enters the game with seven steals per game on average, good for 35th best in college basketball. But Arizona ranks fourth in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 4.5 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona

McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.38

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Bruins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: 138

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arizona and UCLA both have four wins in their last eight games.