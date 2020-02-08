How to watch Arizona vs. UCLA: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch Arizona vs. UCLA basketball game
Who's Playing
UCLA @ Arizona
Current Records: UCLA 12-11; Arizona 16-6
What to Know
The UCLA Bruins have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. The Bruins and the #23 Arizona Wildcats will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at McKale Memorial Center. UCLA and Arizona are even-steven over their past eight head-to-heads (4-4).
UCLA ended up a good deal behind the Arizona State Sun Devils when they played on Thursday, losing 84-66. The top scorer for UCLA was forward Cody Riley (16 points).
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Arizona beat the Southern California Trojans 85-80 on Thursday. Arizona got double-digit scores from five players: guard Nico Mannion (20), guard Josh Green (18), forward Zeke Nnaji (18), forward Stone Gettings (12), and forward Ira Lee (10).
The Bruins are now 12-11 while Arizona sits at 16-6. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UCLA enters the game with seven steals per game on average, good for 35th best in college basketball. But Arizona ranks fourth in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 4.5 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.38
Odds
The Wildcats are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Bruins, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 12-point favorite.
Over/Under: 138
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Arizona and UCLA both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Jan 26, 2019 - UCLA 90 vs. Arizona 69
- Mar 09, 2018 - Arizona 78 vs. UCLA 67
- Feb 08, 2018 - UCLA 82 vs. Arizona 74
- Mar 10, 2017 - Arizona 86 vs. UCLA 75
- Feb 25, 2017 - UCLA 77 vs. Arizona 72
- Jan 21, 2017 - Arizona 96 vs. UCLA 85
- Feb 12, 2016 - Arizona 81 vs. UCLA 75
- Jan 07, 2016 - UCLA 87 vs. Arizona 84
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Bob Knight returning to Indiana
Knight was shown the door in Bloomington in 2000, and he's long held a grudge about his icy...
-
Duke vs. UNC odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Duke vs. UNC game 10,000 times.
-
Villanova vs. Seton Hall odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Villanova vs. Seton Hall game 10,000...
-
Michigan State vs. Michigan odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Michigan vs. Michigan State game...
-
Kentucky vs. Tennessee odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Kentucky vs. Tennessee game 10,000...
-
Duke vs. North Carolina TV, time, odds
It's time to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the Duke vs. North Carolina series
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home