Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Navy after losing five in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 31-30 lead against Army.

If Navy keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-14 in no time. On the other hand, Army will have to make due with a 7-18 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Navy Midshipmen @ Army Black Knights

Current Records: Navy 8-14, Army 7-17

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.69

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Navy Midshipmen and the Army Black Knights are set to tip at 1:30 p.m. ET on February 10th at Christl Arena. Coming off a loss in a game Navy was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Navy's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fifth straight loss. They took a 80-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bison. Navy found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 28.6% worse than the opposition.

Meanwhile, Army had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They came out on top against the Mountain Hawks by a score of 68-57 on Wednesday.

The Midshipmen have traveled a rocky road recently having lost six of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-14 record this season. As for the Black Knights, their victory bumped their record up to 7-17.

Navy didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Black Knights when the teams last played back in January, but they still walked away with a 57-53 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Navy since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Army is a slight 2-point favorite against Navy, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Black Knights as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 127 points.

Series History

Navy has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Army.