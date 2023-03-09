Who's Playing
Iowa State @ Baylor
Regular Season Records: Iowa State 18-12; Baylor 22-9
What to Know
The Iowa State Cyclones and the #10 Baylor Bears are set to clash at 12:30 p.m. ET March 9 at T-Mobile Center in the second round of the Big 12 Conference Tourney. The Cyclones should still be riding high after a victory, while Baylor will be looking to get back in the win column.
Baylor is out to make up for these teams' matchup on Saturday. Iowa State strolled past Baylor with points to spare, taking the game 73-58. Guard Jaren Holmes (16 points) was the top scorer for Iowa State.
Despite Iowa State winning this past one, the oddsmakers have the Bears as a 4.5-point favorite. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Cyclones, who are 15-15 against the spread.
Baylor's defeat took them down to 22-9 while Iowa State's win pulled them up to 18-12. On Saturday Iowa State relied heavily on Jaren Holmes, who had 16 points and five assists in addition to seven rebounds. It will be up to Baylor's defense to limit his damage Thursday.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $49.00
Odds
The Bears are a 4.5-point favorite against the Cyclones, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Baylor have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Iowa State.
