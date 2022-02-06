Who's Playing

Austin Peay @ Belmont

Current Records: Austin Peay 7-13; Belmont 19-5

What to Know

The Belmont Bruins are 9-2 against the Austin Peay Governors since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. The Bruins and Austin Peay will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Curb Event Center. Belmont will be strutting in after a victory while Austin Peay will be stumbling in from a loss.

Belmont beat the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles 100-92 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Austin Peay was expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and, well, they did. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 77-52 punch to the gut against the Morehead State Eagles.

The Bruins' win brought them up to 19-5 while the Governors' defeat pulled them down to 7-13. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Belmont enters the contest with a 49.90% field goal percentage, good for fourth best in college basketball. Less enviably, Austin Peay has allowed their opponents to shoot 46% from the floor on average, which is the 29th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Belmont have won nine out of their last 11 games against Austin Peay.