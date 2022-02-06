Who's Playing
Austin Peay @ Belmont
Current Records: Austin Peay 7-13; Belmont 19-5
What to Know
The Belmont Bruins are 9-2 against the Austin Peay Governors since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. The Bruins and Austin Peay will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Curb Event Center. Belmont will be strutting in after a victory while Austin Peay will be stumbling in from a loss.
Belmont beat the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles 100-92 this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, Austin Peay was expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and, well, they did. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 77-52 punch to the gut against the Morehead State Eagles.
The Bruins' win brought them up to 19-5 while the Governors' defeat pulled them down to 7-13. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Belmont enters the contest with a 49.90% field goal percentage, good for fourth best in college basketball. Less enviably, Austin Peay has allowed their opponents to shoot 46% from the floor on average, which is the 29th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Belmont have won nine out of their last 11 games against Austin Peay.
- Jan 27, 2022 - Belmont 75 vs. Austin Peay 67
- Jan 28, 2021 - Belmont 81 vs. Austin Peay 76
- Feb 08, 2020 - Belmont 71 vs. Austin Peay 63
- Jan 25, 2020 - Austin Peay 86 vs. Belmont 78
- Mar 08, 2019 - Belmont 83 vs. Austin Peay 67
- Jan 26, 2019 - Belmont 96 vs. Austin Peay 92
- Mar 02, 2018 - Belmont 94 vs. Austin Peay 79
- Jan 20, 2018 - Belmont 83 vs. Austin Peay 59
- Dec 31, 2016 - Belmont 82 vs. Austin Peay 77
- Mar 04, 2016 - Austin Peay 97 vs. Belmont 96
- Jan 16, 2016 - Belmont 76 vs. Austin Peay 58