Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Boise State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead San Jose State 38-16.

If Boise State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 18-8 in no time. On the other hand, San Jose State will have to make due with a 9-18 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

San Jose State Spartans @ Boise State Broncos

Current Records: San Jose State 9-17, Boise State 17-8

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho

ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.99

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Boise State. They and the San Jose State Spartans will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State will be strutting in after a victory while the Spartans will be stumbling in from a loss.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.5% better than the opposition, a fact Boise State proved on Saturday. They blew past the Bulldogs 90-66. The win was just what Boise State needed coming off of a 80-61 defeat in their prior matchup.

Boise State can attribute much of their success to Tyson Degenhart, who almost dropped a double-double on 24 points and nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Max Rice, who scored 13 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Spartans couldn't handle the Cowboys on Saturday and fell 80-75.

San Jose State's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Myron Amey Jr., who scored 19 points along with six assists and four steals, and Latrell Davis who scored 20 points. Davis didn't help San Jose State's cause all that much against the Falcons on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

The Broncos' win bumped their record up to 17-8. As for the Spartans, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost eight of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-17 record this season.

Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Boise State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for San Jose State, though, as they've been averaging only 31.6 rebounds per game. Given Boise State's sizable advantage in that area, the Spartans will need to find a way to close that gap.

Boise State beat the Spartans 78-69 in their previous matchup back in January. Will Boise State repeat their success, or do the Spartans have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Boise State is a big 15.5-point favorite against San Jose State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 16-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

Boise State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against San Jose State.