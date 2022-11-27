Who's Playing

Rhode Island @ Boston College

Current Records: Rhode Island 2-4; Boston College 4-2

What to Know

The Boston College Eagles will take on the Rhode Island Rams at noon ET on Sunday at Silvio O. Conte Forum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Eagles can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They captured a comfortable 59-48 win over the Wyoming Cowboys on Monday. Guard Jaeden Zackery (16 points) was the top scorer for BC.

As for Rhode Island, they have more to be thankful for after their game against the Illinois State Redbirds on Wednesday. Rhode Island took down Illinois State 57-44. The top scorer for Rhode Island was guard Brayon Freeman (21 points).

The Eagles are now 4-2 while the Rams sit at a mirror-image 2-4. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: BC is stumbling into the matchup with the 53rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.2 on average. Rhode Island has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 38.60% percent of their shots, which is the seventh lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Boston College and Rhode Island both have one win in their last three games.