How to watch Boston College vs. Virginia: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Boston College vs. Virginia basketball game
Who's Playing
Virginia @ Boston College
Current Records: Virginia 11-2; Boston College 8-6
What to Know
The #18 Virginia Cavaliers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Boston College Eagles at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Silvio O. Conte Forum. Virginia doesn't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy an 8.5-point advantage in the spread.
The Cavaliers took their contest against the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday by a conclusive 65-39 score. No one put up better numbers for Virginia than G Braxton Key, who really brought his A game. He dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, BC took a serious blow against the Duke Blue Devils last Tuesday, falling 88-49. G Derryck Thornton just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with only six points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.
Virginia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 4-8 against the spread when favored.
Everything went Virginia's way against BC when the two teams previously met in January of last year as they made off with an 83-56 win. Will the Cavaliers repeat their success, or do the Eagles have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.06
Odds
The Cavaliers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 9-point favorite.
Over/Under: 114
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Virginia have won all of the games they've played against Boston College in the last six years.
- Jan 09, 2019 - Virginia 83 vs. Boston College 56
- Dec 30, 2017 - Virginia 59 vs. Boston College 58
- Jan 18, 2017 - Virginia 71 vs. Boston College 54
- Feb 03, 2016 - Virginia 61 vs. Boston College 47
