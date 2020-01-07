How to watch Boston College vs. Virginia: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Virginia @ Boston College

Current Records: Virginia 11-2; Boston College 8-6

What to Know

The #18 Virginia Cavaliers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Boston College Eagles at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Silvio O. Conte Forum. Virginia doesn't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy an 8.5-point advantage in the spread.

The Cavaliers took their contest against the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday by a conclusive 65-39 score. No one put up better numbers for Virginia than G Braxton Key, who really brought his A game. He dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, BC took a serious blow against the Duke Blue Devils last Tuesday, falling 88-49. G Derryck Thornton just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with only six points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Virginia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 4-8 against the spread when favored.

Everything went Virginia's way against BC when the two teams previously met in January of last year as they made off with an 83-56 win. Will the Cavaliers repeat their success, or do the Eagles have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.06

Odds

The Cavaliers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: 114

Series History

Virginia have won all of the games they've played against Boston College in the last six years.