Buffalo Bulls @ Bowling Green Falcons

Current Records: Buffalo 2-19, Bowling Green 15-7

When: Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Bowling Green Falcons and the Buffalo Bulls are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 6th at Stroh Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Bowling Green fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Chippewas on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 77-76 to the Chippewas. Bowling Green didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, Buffalo's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their eighth straight defeat. There's no need to mince words: the Bulls lost to the Golden Flashes, and the Bulls lost bad. The score wound up at 83-52. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Buffalo has scored all season.

The Falcons have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-7 record this season. As for the Bulls, they dropped their record down to 2-19 with that loss, which was their seventh straight at home.

Bowling Green was pulverized by the Bulls 100-71 in their previous matchup back in January of 2023. Will Bowling Green have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Buffalo has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Bowling Green.