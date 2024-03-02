Who's Playing
Lafayette Leopards @ Bucknell Bison
Current Records: Lafayette 11-19, Bucknell 12-18
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
What to Know
We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Bucknell Bison and the Lafayette Leopards are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 2nd at Sojka Pavilion. Bucknell will be strutting in after a win while the Leopards will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Winning is just a little bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, a fact Bucknell proved on Wednesday. Everything went their way against the Greyhounds as the Bison made off with a 68-46 win. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win Bucknell has managed all season.
Meanwhile, Lafayette's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight defeat. They took a 62-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Midshipmen.
The victory makes it two in a row for the Bison and bumps their season record up to 12-18. As for the Leopards, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-19 record this season.
Bucknell couldn't quite finish off the Leopards when the teams last played back in January and fell 75-72. Will Bucknell have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Lafayette has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Bucknell.
- Jan 20, 2024 - Lafayette 75 vs. Bucknell 72
- Feb 25, 2023 - Bucknell 75 vs. Lafayette 65
- Jan 08, 2023 - Lafayette 74 vs. Bucknell 67
- Mar 01, 2022 - Bucknell 82 vs. Lafayette 81
- Feb 19, 2022 - Bucknell 92 vs. Lafayette 89
- Feb 05, 2022 - Lafayette 74 vs. Bucknell 72
- Mar 06, 2021 - Bucknell 92 vs. Lafayette 84
- Jan 10, 2021 - Lafayette 87 vs. Bucknell 76
- Jan 09, 2021 - Lafayette 83 vs. Bucknell 60
- Feb 03, 2020 - Lafayette 65 vs. Bucknell 62