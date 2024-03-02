Who's Playing

Lafayette Leopards @ Bucknell Bison

Current Records: Lafayette 11-19, Bucknell 12-18

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Bucknell Bison and the Lafayette Leopards are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 2nd at Sojka Pavilion. Bucknell will be strutting in after a win while the Leopards will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, a fact Bucknell proved on Wednesday. Everything went their way against the Greyhounds as the Bison made off with a 68-46 win. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win Bucknell has managed all season.

Meanwhile, Lafayette's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight defeat. They took a 62-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Midshipmen.

The victory makes it two in a row for the Bison and bumps their season record up to 12-18. As for the Leopards, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-19 record this season.

Bucknell couldn't quite finish off the Leopards when the teams last played back in January and fell 75-72. Will Bucknell have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Lafayette has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Bucknell.