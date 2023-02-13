Who's Playing

American @ Bucknell

Current Records: American 15-10; Bucknell 10-17

What to Know

The American Eagles and the Bucknell Bison are set to square off in a Patriot matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 13 at Sojka Pavilion. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Eagles came up short against the Holy Cross Crusaders this past Saturday, falling 74-66. Guard Colin Smalls (16 points) was the top scorer for American.

Meanwhile, Bucknell suffered a grim 76-56 defeat to the Colgate Raiders this past Saturday. Bucknell was surely aware of their 11-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Guard Xander Rice had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only eight points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, American is expected to win a tight contest Monday. But bettors beware: they are only 4-9 against the spread when favored.

The losses put American at 15-10 and the Bison at 10-17. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Eagles are 19th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.7 on average. Bucknell has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 12th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Eagles are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Bucknell have won ten out of their last 16 games against American.