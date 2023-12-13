Who's Playing

Denver Pioneers @ BYU Cougars

Current Records: Denver 6-4, BYU 8-1

What to Know

Denver has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to face off against the BYU Cougars at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Marriott Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Denver unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Wednesday. They took a 90-80 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Rams. Denver found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent.

Denver's defeat came about despite a quality game from Tommy Bruner, who scored 28 points along with eight assists. The team also got some help courtesy of DeAndre Craig, who scored 16 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored BYU last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell to the Utes 73-69. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points BYU has scored all season.

Despite their loss, BYU saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Richie Saunders, who scored 13 points along with six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Saunders has scored all season. Less helpful for BYU was Noah Waterman's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The Pioneers' defeat dropped their record down to 6-4. As for the Cougars, they bumped their record down to 8-1 with that defeat, which was their sixth straight on the road dating back to last season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Denver haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.1 turnovers per game. However, it's not like BYU struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.3 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cougars, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 25-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 156.5 points.

