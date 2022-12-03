Who's Playing

California Baptist @ Cal Poly

Current Records: California Baptist 5-3; Cal Poly 3-3

What to Know

The California Baptist Lancers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Cal Poly Mustangs at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at Robert A. Mott Gym. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Lancers didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the California Riverside Highlanders on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 65-60 win.

Meanwhile, things were close when Cal Poly and the Pacific Tigers clashed on Monday, but Cal Poly ultimately edged out the opposition 62-58. Guard Brantly Stevenson was the offensive standout of the game for Cal Poly, picking up 23 points in addition to eight rebounds.

California Baptist is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-4-1 against the spread when favored.

California Baptist is now 5-3 while the Mustangs sit at 3-3. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Lancers are 33rd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.3 on average. Cal Poly has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 29th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Robert A. Mott Gym -- San Luis Obispo, California

Robert A. Mott Gym -- San Luis Obispo, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.10

Odds

The Lancers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

California Baptist won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.