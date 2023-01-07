Who's Playing
Santa Barbara @ Cal Poly
Current Records: Santa Barbara 11-2; Cal Poly 7-8
What to Know
The Cal Poly Mustangs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Mustangs and the Santa Barbara Gauchos will face off in a Big West battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Robert A. Mott Gym. Cal Poly hasn't won a game against Santa Barbara since Jan. 4 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
Cal Poly came up short against the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners on Thursday, falling 61-51.
Meanwhile, Santa Barbara entered their matchup on Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They ended the year with a bang, routing the UC San Diego Tritons 82-61.
Santa Barbara's victory lifted them to 11-2 while Cal Poly's loss dropped them down to 7-8. We'll see if Santa Barbara can repeat their recent success or if the Mustangs bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Robert A. Mott Gym -- San Luis Obispo, California
Series History
Santa Barbara have won 13 out of their last 14 games against Cal Poly.
- Feb 12, 2022 - Santa Barbara 69 vs. Cal Poly 64
- Mar 06, 2021 - Santa Barbara 70 vs. Cal Poly 54
- Mar 05, 2021 - Santa Barbara 71 vs. Cal Poly 57
- Mar 07, 2020 - Santa Barbara 69 vs. Cal Poly 67
- Jan 08, 2020 - Santa Barbara 63 vs. Cal Poly 45
- Mar 09, 2019 - Santa Barbara 92 vs. Cal Poly 82
- Jan 09, 2019 - Santa Barbara 65 vs. Cal Poly 56
- Mar 08, 2018 - Santa Barbara 75 vs. Cal Poly 53
- Mar 03, 2018 - Santa Barbara 86 vs. Cal Poly 61
- Jan 04, 2018 - Cal Poly 80 vs. Santa Barbara 79
- Mar 04, 2017 - Santa Barbara 57 vs. Cal Poly 44
- Jan 14, 2017 - Santa Barbara 58 vs. Cal Poly 53
- Mar 05, 2016 - Santa Barbara 69 vs. Cal Poly 50
- Jan 14, 2016 - Santa Barbara 76 vs. Cal Poly 73