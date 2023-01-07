Who's Playing

Santa Barbara @ Cal Poly

Current Records: Santa Barbara 11-2; Cal Poly 7-8

What to Know

The Cal Poly Mustangs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Mustangs and the Santa Barbara Gauchos will face off in a Big West battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Robert A. Mott Gym. Cal Poly hasn't won a game against Santa Barbara since Jan. 4 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

Cal Poly came up short against the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners on Thursday, falling 61-51.

Meanwhile, Santa Barbara entered their matchup on Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They ended the year with a bang, routing the UC San Diego Tritons 82-61.

Santa Barbara's victory lifted them to 11-2 while Cal Poly's loss dropped them down to 7-8. We'll see if Santa Barbara can repeat their recent success or if the Mustangs bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
  • Where: Robert A. Mott Gym -- San Luis Obispo, California
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Santa Barbara have won 13 out of their last 14 games against Cal Poly.

