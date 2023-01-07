Who's Playing

Santa Barbara @ Cal Poly

Current Records: Santa Barbara 11-2; Cal Poly 7-8

What to Know

The Cal Poly Mustangs haven't won a game against the Santa Barbara Gauchos since Jan. 4 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Cal Poly and Santa Barbara will face off in a Big West battle at 4 p.m. ET at Robert A. Mott Gym. The Gauchos should still be riding high after a big win, while the Mustangs will be looking to get back in the win column.

Cal Poly came up short against the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners on Thursday, falling 61-51.

Meanwhile, Santa Barbara ended the year with a bang, routing the UC San Diego Tritons 82-61 on Saturday.

Cal Poly is expected to lose this next one by 7. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Mustangs are now 7-8 while the Gauchos sit at 11-2. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Cal Poly is stumbling into the contest with the 351st fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.8 on average. Santa Barbara's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with a 48.30% field goal percentage, good for 34th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Robert A. Mott Gym -- San Luis Obispo, California

Robert A. Mott Gym -- San Luis Obispo, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.25

Odds

The Gauchos are a solid 7-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gauchos as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Santa Barbara have won 13 out of their last 14 games against Cal Poly.