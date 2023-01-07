Who's Playing
Santa Barbara @ Cal Poly
Current Records: Santa Barbara 11-2; Cal Poly 7-8
What to Know
The Cal Poly Mustangs haven't won a game against the Santa Barbara Gauchos since Jan. 4 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Cal Poly and Santa Barbara will face off in a Big West battle at 4 p.m. ET at Robert A. Mott Gym. The Gauchos should still be riding high after a big win, while the Mustangs will be looking to get back in the win column.
Cal Poly came up short against the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners on Thursday, falling 61-51.
Meanwhile, Santa Barbara ended the year with a bang, routing the UC San Diego Tritons 82-61 on Saturday.
Cal Poly is expected to lose this next one by 7. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
The Mustangs are now 7-8 while the Gauchos sit at 11-2. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Cal Poly is stumbling into the contest with the 351st fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.8 on average. Santa Barbara's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with a 48.30% field goal percentage, good for 34th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Robert A. Mott Gym -- San Luis Obispo, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $26.25
Odds
The Gauchos are a solid 7-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gauchos as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Santa Barbara have won 13 out of their last 14 games against Cal Poly.
- Feb 12, 2022 - Santa Barbara 69 vs. Cal Poly 64
- Mar 06, 2021 - Santa Barbara 70 vs. Cal Poly 54
- Mar 05, 2021 - Santa Barbara 71 vs. Cal Poly 57
- Mar 07, 2020 - Santa Barbara 69 vs. Cal Poly 67
- Jan 08, 2020 - Santa Barbara 63 vs. Cal Poly 45
- Mar 09, 2019 - Santa Barbara 92 vs. Cal Poly 82
- Jan 09, 2019 - Santa Barbara 65 vs. Cal Poly 56
- Mar 08, 2018 - Santa Barbara 75 vs. Cal Poly 53
- Mar 03, 2018 - Santa Barbara 86 vs. Cal Poly 61
- Jan 04, 2018 - Cal Poly 80 vs. Santa Barbara 79
- Mar 04, 2017 - Santa Barbara 57 vs. Cal Poly 44
- Jan 14, 2017 - Santa Barbara 58 vs. Cal Poly 53
- Mar 05, 2016 - Santa Barbara 69 vs. Cal Poly 50
- Jan 14, 2016 - Santa Barbara 76 vs. Cal Poly 73