Who's Playing

UC Davis @ Cal Poly

Current Records: UC Davis 16-12; Cal Poly 7-22

What to Know

Get ready for a Big West battle as the UC Davis Aggies and the Cal Poly Mustangs will face off at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Robert A. Mott Gym. UC Davis will be strutting in after a victory while Cal Poly will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Aggies were able to grind out a solid win over the UC San Diego Tritons on Monday, winning 76-66.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Mustangs as they fell 59-56 to the UC Irvine Anteaters on Monday. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Cal Poly, who fell 55-54 when the teams previously met earlier this month.

UC Davis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

UC Davis is now 16-12 while Cal Poly sits at 7-22. The Aggies are 7-8 after wins this season, and the Mustangs are 2-19 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Robert A. Mott Gym -- San Luis Obispo, California

Robert A. Mott Gym -- San Luis Obispo, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.25

Odds

The Aggies are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UC Davis have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Cal Poly.