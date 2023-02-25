Who's Playing
UC Davis @ Cal Poly
Current Records: UC Davis 16-12; Cal Poly 7-22
What to Know
Get ready for a Big West battle as the UC Davis Aggies and the Cal Poly Mustangs will face off at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Robert A. Mott Gym. UC Davis will be strutting in after a victory while Cal Poly will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Aggies were able to grind out a solid win over the UC San Diego Tritons on Monday, winning 76-66.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Mustangs as they fell 59-56 to the UC Irvine Anteaters on Monday. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Cal Poly, who fell 55-54 when the teams previously met earlier this month.
UC Davis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
UC Davis is now 16-12 while Cal Poly sits at 7-22. The Aggies are 7-8 after wins this season, and the Mustangs are 2-19 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Robert A. Mott Gym -- San Luis Obispo, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $26.25
Odds
The Aggies are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
UC Davis have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Cal Poly.
- Jan 21, 2023 - UC Davis 65 vs. Cal Poly 63
- Mar 08, 2022 - UC Davis 63 vs. Cal Poly 53
- Jan 15, 2022 - Cal Poly 82 vs. UC Davis 74
- Feb 27, 2021 - UC Davis 68 vs. Cal Poly 66
- Feb 26, 2021 - UC Davis 69 vs. Cal Poly 61
- Feb 20, 2020 - UC Davis 77 vs. Cal Poly 62
- Feb 01, 2020 - UC Davis 66 vs. Cal Poly 51
- Feb 07, 2019 - UC Davis 63 vs. Cal Poly 53
- Jan 19, 2019 - UC Davis 75 vs. Cal Poly 63
- Feb 15, 2018 - UC Davis 92 vs. Cal Poly 84
- Jan 27, 2018 - UC Davis 80 vs. Cal Poly 56
- Mar 09, 2017 - UC Davis 66 vs. Cal Poly 55
- Feb 02, 2017 - Cal Poly 74 vs. UC Davis 70
- Jan 07, 2017 - UC Davis 68 vs. Cal Poly 64
- Feb 18, 2016 - Cal Poly 58 vs. UC Davis 53
- Jan 30, 2016 - UC Davis 66 vs. Cal Poly 52